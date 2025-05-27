Valute / RVYL
RVYL: Ryvyl Inc
0.30 USD 0.02 (7.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RVYL ha avuto una variazione del 7.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.27 e ad un massimo di 0.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Ryvyl Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.27 0.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 2.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.28
- Apertura
- 0.28
- Bid
- 0.30
- Ask
- 0.60
- Minimo
- 0.27
- Massimo
- 0.33
- Volume
- 2.618 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -70.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -77.27%
21 settembre, domenica