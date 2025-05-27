QuotazioniSezioni
RVYL: Ryvyl Inc

0.30 USD 0.02 (7.14%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RVYL ha avuto una variazione del 7.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.27 e ad un massimo di 0.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Ryvyl Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.27 0.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 2.35
Chiusura Precedente
0.28
Apertura
0.28
Bid
0.30
Ask
0.60
Minimo
0.27
Massimo
0.33
Volume
2.618 K
Variazione giornaliera
7.14%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-70.59%
Variazione Annuale
-77.27%
21 settembre, domenica