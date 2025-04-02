CotaçõesSeções
RSPH: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

29.15 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RSPH para hoje mudou para 0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.05 e o mais alto foi 29.19.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

RSPH Notícias

Faixa diária
29.05 29.19
Faixa anual
26.36 32.16
Fechamento anterior
28.99
Open
29.09
Bid
29.15
Ask
29.45
Low
29.05
High
29.19
Volume
18
Mudança diária
0.55%
Mudança mensal
-0.51%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.72%
Mudança anual
-9.36%
