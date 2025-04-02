Currencies / RSPH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RSPH: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
29.15 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RSPH exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.05 and at a high of 29.19.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPH News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH)?
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- VHT: A Popular Choice For Investing In U.S. Health Care Stocks (NYSEARCA:VHT)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 10 stocks favored to gain up to 30% in a sector that has missed this year’s rally
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH)?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Macro Outlook: A New Dawn Of Uncertainty
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- IYH: Healthcare Dashboard For April (NYSEARCA:IYH)
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
Daily Range
29.05 29.19
Year Range
26.36 32.16
- Previous Close
- 28.99
- Open
- 29.09
- Bid
- 29.15
- Ask
- 29.45
- Low
- 29.05
- High
- 29.19
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.72%
- Year Change
- -9.36%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%