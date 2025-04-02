QuotazioniSezioni
RSPH: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

29.14 USD 0.15 (0.52%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.05 e ad un massimo di 29.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.05 29.19
Intervallo Annuale
26.36 32.16
Chiusura Precedente
28.99
Apertura
29.09
Bid
29.14
Ask
29.44
Minimo
29.05
Massimo
29.19
Volume
22
Variazione giornaliera
0.52%
Variazione Mensile
-0.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.75%
Variazione Annuale
-9.39%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%