货币 / RSPH
RSPH: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
29.15 USD 0.16 (0.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RSPH汇率已更改0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点29.05和高点29.19进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RSPH新闻
日范围
29.05 29.19
年范围
26.36 32.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.99
- 开盘价
- 29.09
- 卖价
- 29.15
- 买价
- 29.45
- 最低价
- 29.05
- 最高价
- 29.19
- 交易量
- 18
- 日变化
- 0.55%
- 月变化
- -0.51%
- 6个月变化
- -1.72%
- 年变化
- -9.36%
