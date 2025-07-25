Moedas / RSG
RSG: Republic Services Inc
226.23 USD 0.93 (0.41%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RSG para hoje mudou para 0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 225.27 e o mais alto foi 228.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Republic Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
225.27 228.31
Faixa anual
197.81 258.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 225.30
- Open
- 225.28
- Bid
- 226.23
- Ask
- 226.53
- Low
- 225.27
- High
- 228.31
- Volume
- 2.812 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.44%
- Mudança anual
- 12.83%
