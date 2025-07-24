Currencies / RSG
RSG: Republic Services Inc
226.00 USD 2.15 (0.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RSG exchange rate has changed by -0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 226.00 and at a high of 227.07.
Follow Republic Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RSG News
Daily Range
226.00 227.07
Year Range
197.81 258.75
- Previous Close
- 228.15
- Open
- 226.90
- Bid
- 226.00
- Ask
- 226.30
- Low
- 226.00
- High
- 227.07
- Volume
- 240
- Daily Change
- -0.94%
- Month Change
- -3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.54%
- Year Change
- 12.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%