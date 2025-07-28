QuotazioniSezioni
RSG: Republic Services Inc

226.88 USD 0.13 (0.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSG ha avuto una variazione del 0.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 225.89 e ad un massimo di 227.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Republic Services Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
225.89 227.96
Intervallo Annuale
197.81 258.75
Chiusura Precedente
226.75
Apertura
227.62
Bid
226.88
Ask
227.18
Minimo
225.89
Massimo
227.96
Volume
2.327 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.06%
Variazione Mensile
-2.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.17%
Variazione Annuale
13.16%
20 settembre, sabato