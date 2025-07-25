CotizacionesSecciones
RSG: Republic Services Inc

226.23 USD 0.93 (0.41%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RSG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 225.27, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 228.31.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Republic Services Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
225.27 228.31
Rango anual
197.81 258.75
Cierres anteriores
225.30
Open
225.28
Bid
226.23
Ask
226.53
Low
225.27
High
228.31
Volumen
2.812 K
Cambio diario
0.41%
Cambio mensual
-3.03%
Cambio a 6 meses
-6.44%
Cambio anual
12.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B