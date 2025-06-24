Moedas / RPD
RPD: Rapid7 Inc
20.06 USD 0.56 (2.87%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RPD para hoje mudou para 2.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.66 e o mais alto foi 20.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rapid7 Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPD Notícias
Faixa diária
19.66 20.30
Faixa anual
19.25 44.48
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.50
- Open
- 19.86
- Bid
- 20.06
- Ask
- 20.36
- Low
- 19.66
- High
- 20.30
- Volume
- 1.082 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.34%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -23.61%
- Mudança anual
- -49.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh