RPD: Rapid7 Inc
19.50 USD 0.13 (0.66%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RPD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Rapid7 Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
19.25 20.10
Rango anual
19.25 44.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.63
- Open
- 19.70
- Bid
- 19.50
- Ask
- 19.80
- Low
- 19.25
- High
- 20.10
- Volumen
- 2.629 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -25.74%
- Cambio anual
- -51.31%
