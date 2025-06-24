货币 / RPD
RPD: Rapid7 Inc
19.65 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RPD汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点19.60和高点20.10进行交易。
关注Rapid7 Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RPD新闻
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Rapid7 at Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference: AI-Driven Security Focus
- Down 22.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Rapid7 (RPD) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Stifel lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $22 on slower growth
- Mizuho lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $25 on growth concerns
- Rapid7 stock price target lowered by DA Davidson on slowing growth
- Jefferies lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $27 from $35 on longer sales cycles
- Rapid7 Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion offsets slowing growth in security market
- Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rapid7, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RPD)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings
- Rapid7 (RPD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rapid7 stock hits 52-week low at $19.96 amid challenging year
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rapid7 stock rating reiterated at Neutral by JPMorgan amid execution issues
- JPMorgan maintains Neutral rating on Rapid7 stock amid execution concerns
- Rapid7 stock hits 52-week low at $21.60 amid challenging year
- Rapid7 launches Incident Command to enhance threat detection
- Rapid7 achieves FedRAMP authorization for cloud security platform
- Stifel survey shows cybersecurity sector remains resilient despite challenges
- Rapid7 launches automated patching solution for cybersecurity
- Rapid7 adds AI security capabilities to AWS Marketplace
- Rapid7 Puts Agentic AI to Work in the SOC, Empowering Analysts to Investigate Smarter and Faster
日范围
19.60 20.10
年范围
19.30 44.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.63
- 开盘价
- 19.70
- 卖价
- 19.65
- 买价
- 19.95
- 最低价
- 19.60
- 最高价
- 20.10
- 交易量
- 970
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- -4.33%
- 6个月变化
- -25.17%
- 年变化
- -50.94%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值