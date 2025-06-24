Valute / RPD
RPD: Rapid7 Inc
20.29 USD 0.11 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RPD ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.77 e ad un massimo di 20.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Rapid7 Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.77 20.33
Intervallo Annuale
19.25 44.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.18
- Apertura
- 20.28
- Bid
- 20.29
- Ask
- 20.59
- Minimo
- 19.77
- Massimo
- 20.33
- Volume
- 2.331 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -22.73%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.34%
20 settembre, sabato