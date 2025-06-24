Devises / RPD
RPD: Rapid7 Inc
20.29 USD 0.11 (0.55%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RPD a changé de 0.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.77 et à un maximum de 20.33.
Suivez la dynamique Rapid7 Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
RPD Nouvelles
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Rapid7 at Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference: AI-Driven Security Focus
- Down 22.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Rapid7 (RPD) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Stifel lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $22 on slower growth
- Mizuho lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $25 on growth concerns
- Rapid7 stock price target lowered by DA Davidson on slowing growth
- Jefferies lowers Rapid7 stock price target to $27 from $35 on longer sales cycles
- Rapid7 Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion offsets slowing growth in security market
- Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rapid7, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RPD)
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rapid7 (RPD) Q2 Earnings
- Rapid7 (RPD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Rapid7 stock hits 52-week low at $19.96 amid challenging year
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Vertex (VERX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Rapid7 stock rating reiterated at Neutral by JPMorgan amid execution issues
- JPMorgan maintains Neutral rating on Rapid7 stock amid execution concerns
- Rapid7 stock hits 52-week low at $21.60 amid challenging year
- Rapid7 launches Incident Command to enhance threat detection
- Rapid7 achieves FedRAMP authorization for cloud security platform
- Stifel survey shows cybersecurity sector remains resilient despite challenges
- Rapid7 launches automated patching solution for cybersecurity
- Rapid7 adds AI security capabilities to AWS Marketplace
- Rapid7 Puts Agentic AI to Work in the SOC, Empowering Analysts to Investigate Smarter and Faster
Range quotidien
19.77 20.33
Range Annuel
19.25 44.48
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.18
- Ouverture
- 20.28
- Bid
- 20.29
- Ask
- 20.59
- Plus Bas
- 19.77
- Plus Haut
- 20.33
- Volume
- 2.331 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.55%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.22%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -22.73%
- Changement Annuel
- -49.34%
