通貨 / RPD
RPD: Rapid7 Inc

20.18 USD 0.68 (3.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RPDの今日の為替レートは、3.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.66の安値と20.39の高値で取引されました。

Rapid7 Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.66 20.39
1年のレンジ
19.25 44.48
以前の終値
19.50
始値
19.86
買値
20.18
買値
20.48
安値
19.66
高値
20.39
出来高
2.363 K
1日の変化
3.49%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.75%
6ヶ月の変化
-23.15%
1年の変化
-49.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K