RPD: Rapid7 Inc
20.18 USD 0.68 (3.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RPDの今日の為替レートは、3.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.66の安値と20.39の高値で取引されました。
Rapid7 Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.66 20.39
1年のレンジ
19.25 44.48
- 以前の終値
- 19.50
- 始値
- 19.86
- 買値
- 20.18
- 買値
- 20.48
- 安値
- 19.66
- 高値
- 20.39
- 出来高
- 2.363 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.75%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -23.15%
- 1年の変化
- -49.61%
