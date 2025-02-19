Moedas / ROCK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ROCK: Gibraltar Industries Inc
61.20 USD 2.21 (3.75%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ROCK para hoje mudou para 3.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.19 e o mais alto foi 61.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gibraltar Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROCK Notícias
- Gibraltar Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gibraltar Q2 2025 slides: 14% revenue growth as portfolio simplification pays off
- Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Gibraltar Industries misses Q2 estimates, maintains full-year outlook
- Gibraltar Industries earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Masco (MAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gibraltar Strategically Shifts Focus to Building Products and Structures Businesses
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Gibraltar Industries: Shares Have Fallen Enough To Justify An Upgrade (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Why Buying Gibraltar Industries Now Makes Sense (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gibraltar Soars 19% Despite Revenue Miss. Here's What's Driving the Surge
Aplicativos de negociação para ROCK
Black rock Dynamic
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS es un ASESOR EXPERTO totalmente automático, de BAJA tasa de operaciones, no necesitas EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, solo instalarlo y descargarlo en tu PC. El ASEROR EXPERTO en esta versión básica, utiliza 4 filtros y señales para realizar una compra o venta. El filtro principal de confirmación es un RSI dinámico modificado, así como 2 filtros de ADX de distintas temporalidades, por último, en nuestro trabajo use la MEDIA MOVIL EXPONENCIAL DE 200 períodos para ten
FREE
THE ROCK EA v2.10 - Your Reliable Trading Companion for Small Capital Overview THE ROCK EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to support traders with small capital while aiming for consistent performance. Built for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this EA uses a strategic pending order system to capture market movements with precision, incorporating risk management, trailing stops, and customizable trading hours to suit various trading styles. Key Features Small Capital Friendly : Opti
Black rock Dynamics Scalping
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS SCALPING es un asesor experto, CONSISTENTE, RENTABLE Y DE BAJO RIESGO, cuya estrategia de MICRO LOTES, está diseñada para operar y proteger la cuenta a largo plazo con DROWDON inferior al 10% Este Asesor Experto, es la evolución de BLACKROCK DYNAMIC Y a diferencia de su predecesor, fue diseñado para tener una ALTA TASA DE OPERACIONES, no necesita EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, PERO recomendamos realizar la OPTIMIZACION GENERAL para tener una experiencia favorab
Fibo Panda Daily Auto
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Fibo Panda is an indicator that can help you predict the end of daily trends. If the daily price has reached the END L4 or END H4, means the Daily volume is enough. If the daily price has reached the Highest or Lowest, means the price has reached the highest or lowest level. Price must touch the End Hi or End Low Level to complete the price movement of each timeframe. A conclusion can be made whether to buy or sell. If the price is in the High Guard and Low Guard areas it means the price is now
Faixa diária
59.19 61.23
Faixa anual
48.96 74.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.99
- Open
- 59.24
- Bid
- 61.20
- Ask
- 61.50
- Low
- 59.19
- High
- 61.23
- Volume
- 379
- Mudança diária
- 3.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.28%
- Mudança anual
- -12.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh