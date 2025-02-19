CotaçõesSeções
ROCK: Gibraltar Industries Inc

61.20 USD 2.21 (3.75%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ROCK para hoje mudou para 3.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 59.19 e o mais alto foi 61.23.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gibraltar Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ROCK Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para ROCK

Black rock Dynamic
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
Experts
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS es un ASESOR EXPERTO totalmente automático, de BAJA tasa de operaciones, no necesitas EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, solo instalarlo y descargarlo en tu PC. El ASEROR EXPERTO en esta versión básica, utiliza 4 filtros y señales para realizar una compra o venta. El filtro principal de confirmación es un RSI dinámico modificado, así como 2 filtros de ADX de distintas temporalidades, por último, en nuestro trabajo use la MEDIA MOVIL EXPONENCIAL DE 200 períodos para ten
FREE
TheROCK
Vikas Rundla
Experts
THE ROCK EA v2.10 - Your Reliable Trading Companion for Small Capital Overview THE ROCK EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed to support traders with small capital while aiming for consistent performance. Built for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this EA uses a strategic pending order system to capture market movements with precision, incorporating risk management, trailing stops, and customizable trading hours to suit various trading styles. Key Features Small Capital Friendly : Opti
Black rock Dynamics Scalping
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
Experts
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS SCALPING  es un asesor experto, CONSISTENTE, RENTABLE Y DE BAJO RIESGO, cuya estrategia de MICRO LOTES, está diseñada para operar y proteger la cuenta a largo plazo con DROWDON inferior al 10% Este Asesor Experto, es la evolución de  BLACKROCK DYNAMIC Y a diferencia de su predecesor, fue diseñado para tener una ALTA TASA DE OPERACIONES, no necesita EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, PERO recomendamos realizar la  OPTIMIZACION GENERAL  para tener una experiencia favorab
Fibo Panda Daily Auto
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicadores
Fibo Panda is an indicator that can help you predict the end of daily trends. If the daily price has reached the END L4 or END H4, means the Daily volume is enough. If the daily price has reached the Highest or Lowest, means the price has reached the highest or lowest level. Price must touch the End Hi or End Low Level to complete the price movement of each timeframe. A conclusion can be made whether to buy or sell. If the price is in the High Guard and Low Guard areas it means the price is now
Faixa diária
59.19 61.23
Faixa anual
48.96 74.96
Fechamento anterior
58.99
Open
59.24
Bid
61.20
Ask
61.50
Low
59.19
High
61.23
Volume
379
Mudança diária
3.75%
Mudança mensal
-0.76%
Mudança de 6 meses
4.28%
Mudança anual
-12.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh