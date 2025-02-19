QuotesSections
ROCK
ROCK: Gibraltar Industries Inc

59.74 USD 1.44 (2.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROCK exchange rate has changed by -2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.74 and at a high of 61.58.

Follow Gibraltar Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
59.74 61.58
Year Range
48.96 74.96
Previous Close
61.18
Open
61.16
Bid
59.74
Ask
60.04
Low
59.74
High
61.58
Volume
182
Daily Change
-2.35%
Month Change
-3.13%
6 Months Change
1.79%
Year Change
-14.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%