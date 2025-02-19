货币 / ROCK
ROCK: Gibraltar Industries Inc
59.85 USD 1.33 (2.17%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ROCK汇率已更改-2.17%。当日，交易品种以低点59.49和高点61.58进行交易。
关注Gibraltar Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ROCK新闻
- Gibraltar Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gibraltar Q2 2025 slides: 14% revenue growth as portfolio simplification pays off
- Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Gibraltar Industries misses Q2 estimates, maintains full-year outlook
- Gibraltar Industries earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Masco (MAS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Gibraltar Strategically Shifts Focus to Building Products and Structures Businesses
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Gibraltar Industries: Shares Have Fallen Enough To Justify An Upgrade (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Why Buying Gibraltar Industries Now Makes Sense (NASDAQ:ROCK)
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gibraltar Soars 19% Despite Revenue Miss. Here's What's Driving the Surge
日范围
59.49 61.58
年范围
48.96 74.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.18
- 开盘价
- 61.16
- 卖价
- 59.85
- 买价
- 60.15
- 最低价
- 59.49
- 最高价
- 61.58
- 交易量
- 421
- 日变化
- -2.17%
- 月变化
- -2.95%
- 6个月变化
- 1.98%
- 年变化
- -14.17%
