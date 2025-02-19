通貨 / ROCK
ROCK: Gibraltar Industries Inc
62.00 USD 3.01 (5.10%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ROCKの今日の為替レートは、5.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり59.19の安値と62.30の高値で取引されました。
Gibraltar Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROCKの取引アプリ
Black rock Dynamic
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS es un ASESOR EXPERTO totalmente automático, de BAJA tasa de operaciones, no necesitas EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, solo instalarlo y descargarlo en tu PC. El ASEROR EXPERTO en esta versión básica, utiliza 4 filtros y señales para realizar una compra o venta. El filtro principal de confirmación es un RSI dinámico modificado, así como 2 filtros de ADX de distintas temporalidades, por último, en nuestro trabajo use la MEDIA MOVIL EXPONENCIAL DE 200 períodos para ten
FREE
THE ROCK EA v1.10 - 小資金トレードのための信頼できるパートナー 概要 THE ROCK EAは、小資金を持つトレーダーをサポートし、安定したパフォーマンスを目指すために設計された、強力かつ柔軟なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム向けに開発されたこのEAは、戦略的な保留注文システムを利用して市場の動きを正確に捉え、リスク管理、トレーリングストップ、カスタマイズ可能なトレード時間を備えており、さまざまなトレードスタイルに対応します。 主な特徴 小資金対応 ：低残高アカウント向けに最適化されており、リスクパーセンテージ（0.1%～5.0%）に基づく自動ロットサイズ計算をサポートします。 保留注文戦略 ：ユーザーが指定した距離にBuy/Sell Stopの保留注文を設定し、市場が有利な方向に動いた場合にのみトレードを実行します。 トレーリングストップロス ：トレードが有利な方向に進むにつれて自動的にストップロスを調整し、利益を確保します。トレーリングパラメータはカスタマイズ可能です。 トレード時間管理 ：特定の時間帯（例：9:0
Black rock Dynamics Scalping
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
BLACKROCK DYNAMICS SCALPING es un asesor experto, CONSISTENTE, RENTABLE Y DE BAJO RIESGO, cuya estrategia de MICRO LOTES, está diseñada para operar y proteger la cuenta a largo plazo con DROWDON inferior al 10% Este Asesor Experto, es la evolución de BLACKROCK DYNAMIC Y a diferencia de su predecesor, fue diseñado para tener una ALTA TASA DE OPERACIONES, no necesita EXPERIENCIA EN TRADING para poder usarlo, PERO recomendamos realizar la OPTIMIZACION GENERAL para tener una experiencia favorab
Fibo Panda Daily Auto
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Fibo Panda is an indicator that can help you predict the end of daily trends. If the daily price has reached the END L4 or END H4, means the Daily volume is enough. If the daily price has reached the Highest or Lowest, means the price has reached the highest or lowest level. Price must touch the End Hi or End Low Level to complete the price movement of each timeframe. A conclusion can be made whether to buy or sell. If the price is in the High Guard and Low Guard areas it means the price is now
1日のレンジ
59.19 62.30
1年のレンジ
48.96 74.96
- 以前の終値
- 58.99
- 始値
- 59.24
- 買値
- 62.00
- 買値
- 62.30
- 安値
- 59.19
- 高値
- 62.30
- 出来高
- 1.095 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.64%
- 1年の変化
- -11.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K