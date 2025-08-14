Moedas / ROBT
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
53.17 USD 0.68 (1.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ROBT para hoje mudou para -1.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.13 e o mais alto foi 53.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
53.13 53.85
Faixa anual
34.38 54.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 53.85
- Open
- 53.85
- Bid
- 53.17
- Ask
- 53.47
- Low
- 53.13
- High
- 53.85
- Volume
- 173
- Mudança diária
- -1.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 31.19%
- Mudança anual
- 21.14%
25 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.3%
- Prév.
- 3.3%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.6%
- Prév.
- 1.6%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 6.8%
- Prév.
- 6.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.5%
- Prév.
- -2.8%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.6%
- Prév.
- 1.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $42.847 bilh
- Prév.
- $-103.566 bilh
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 0.1%
- Prév.
- 0.2%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 0.1%
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 208 mil
- Prév.
- 231 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 1.913 milh
- Prév.
- 1.920 milh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.925%