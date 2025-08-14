CotaçõesSeções
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

53.17 USD 0.68 (1.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do ROBT para hoje mudou para -1.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 53.13 e o mais alto foi 53.85.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
53.13 53.85
Faixa anual
34.38 54.58
Fechamento anterior
53.85
Open
53.85
Bid
53.17
Ask
53.47
Low
53.13
High
53.85
Volume
173
Mudança diária
-1.26%
Mudança mensal
7.09%
Mudança de 6 meses
31.19%
Mudança anual
21.14%
25 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
PIB (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.3%
Prév.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Pessoal Real (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
1.6%
Prév.
1.6%
12:30
USD
Produto Interno Bruto (PIB) Vendas (Trimestral)
Atu.
Projeç.
6.8%
Prév.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bens Duráveis (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.5%
Prév.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bens Duráveis (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
0.6%
Prév.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balança Comercial de Bens
Atu.
Projeç.
$​42.847 bilh
Prév.
$​-103.566 bilh
12:30
USD
Estoques no Varejo (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
0.1%
Prév.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Estoques no Varejo, excl. Automóveis
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
Projeç.
208 mil
Prév.
231 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
Projeç.
1.913 milh
Prév.
1.920 milh
13:00
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Barr, Membro do FOMC para Supervisão
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 7 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.925%