Valute / ROBT
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
53.59 USD 0.26 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ROBT ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.48 e ad un massimo di 53.85.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
53.48 53.85
Intervallo Annuale
34.38 54.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.85
- Apertura
- 53.85
- Bid
- 53.59
- Ask
- 53.89
- Minimo
- 53.48
- Massimo
- 53.85
- Volume
- 12
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.10%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%