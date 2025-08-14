QuotazioniSezioni
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

53.59 USD 0.26 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ROBT ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 53.48 e ad un massimo di 53.85.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
53.48 53.85
Intervallo Annuale
34.38 54.58
Chiusura Precedente
53.85
Apertura
53.85
Bid
53.59
Ask
53.89
Minimo
53.48
Massimo
53.85
Volume
12
Variazione giornaliera
-0.48%
Variazione Mensile
7.94%
Variazione Semestrale
32.22%
Variazione Annuale
22.10%
