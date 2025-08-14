QuotesSections
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

53.59 USD 0.26 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROBT exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.48 and at a high of 53.85.

Follow First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
53.48 53.85
Year Range
34.38 54.58
Previous Close
53.85
Open
53.85
Bid
53.59
Ask
53.89
Low
53.48
High
53.85
Volume
12
Daily Change
-0.48%
Month Change
7.94%
6 Months Change
32.22%
Year Change
22.10%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%