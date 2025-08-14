Currencies / ROBT
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
53.59 USD 0.26 (0.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ROBT exchange rate has changed by -0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.48 and at a high of 53.85.
Follow First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ROBT News
Daily Range
53.48 53.85
Year Range
34.38 54.58
- Previous Close
- 53.85
- Open
- 53.85
- Bid
- 53.59
- Ask
- 53.89
- Low
- 53.48
- High
- 53.85
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.48%
- Month Change
- 7.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.22%
- Year Change
- 22.10%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%