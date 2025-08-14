Divisas / ROBT
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
53.17 USD 0.68 (1.26%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ROBT de hoy ha cambiado un -1.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 53.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ROBT News
Rango diario
53.13 53.85
Rango anual
34.38 54.58
- Cierres anteriores
- 53.85
- Open
- 53.85
- Bid
- 53.17
- Ask
- 53.47
- Low
- 53.13
- High
- 53.85
- Volumen
- 173
- Cambio diario
- -1.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.09%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.19%
- Cambio anual
- 21.14%
