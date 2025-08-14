CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ROBT
ROBT: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

53.17 USD 0.68 (1.26%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ROBT de hoy ha cambiado un -1.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 53.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.85.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
53.13 53.85
Rango anual
34.38 54.58
Cierres anteriores
53.85
Open
53.85
Bid
53.17
Ask
53.47
Low
53.13
High
53.85
Volumen
173
Cambio diario
-1.26%
Cambio mensual
7.09%
Cambio a 6 meses
31.19%
Cambio anual
21.14%
25 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Producto Interior Bruto t/t
Act.
Pronós.
3.3%
Prev.
3.3%
12:30
USD
Consumo Personal Real t/t
Act.
Pronós.
1.6%
Prev.
1.6%
12:30
USD
PIB Ventas t/t
Act.
Pronós.
6.8%
Prev.
6.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos de Bienes Duraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-0.5%
Prev.
-2.8%
12:30
USD
Pedidos Básicos de Bienes Buraderos m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.6%
Prev.
1.1%
12:30
USD
Balanza Comercial de Mercancías
Act.
Pronós.
$​42.847 B
Prev.
$​-103.566 B
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas m/m
Act.
Pronós.
0.1%
Prev.
0.2%
12:30
USD
Inventarios Minoristas excl. Automóviles m/m
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
0.1%
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
208 K
Prev.
231 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.913 M
Prev.
1.920 M
13:00
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Discurso de Michael Barr, Vicepresidente de la Reserva Federal para la Supervisión
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 7 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.925%