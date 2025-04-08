Moedas / RMR
RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A
16.96 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RMR para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.82 e o mais alto foi 17.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The RMR Group Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.82 17.10
Faixa anual
13.48 26.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.93
- Open
- 16.93
- Bid
- 16.96
- Ask
- 17.26
- Low
- 16.82
- High
- 17.10
- Volume
- 199
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.56%
- Mudança anual
- -33.28%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh