RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A
16.93 USD 0.35 (2.03%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RMR de hoy ha cambiado un -2.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The RMR Group Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.89 17.44
Rango anual
13.48 26.06
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.28
- Open
- 17.30
- Bid
- 16.93
- Ask
- 17.23
- Low
- 16.89
- High
- 17.44
- Volumen
- 208
- Cambio diario
- -2.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.07%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.38%
- Cambio anual
- -33.40%
