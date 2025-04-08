통화 / RMR
RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A
16.57 USD 0.44 (2.59%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RMR 환율이 오늘 -2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.57이고 고가는 16.96이었습니다.
The RMR Group Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
16.57 16.96
년간 변동
13.48 26.06
- 이전 종가
- 17.01
- 시가
- 16.93
- Bid
- 16.57
- Ask
- 16.87
- 저가
- 16.57
- 고가
- 16.96
- 볼륨
- 241
- 일일 변동
- -2.59%
- 월 변동
- -1.07%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.78%
- 년간 변동율
- -34.82%
