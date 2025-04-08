货币 / RMR
RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A
16.95 USD 0.33 (1.91%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RMR汇率已更改-1.91%。当日，交易品种以低点16.89和高点17.44进行交易。
关注The RMR Group Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMR新闻
- RMR Group Q3 2025 slides: Cost control drives earnings beat amid revenue challenges
- Earnings call transcript: RMR Group Q3 2025 EPS beats, revenue misses
- Compared to Estimates, RMR Group (RMR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- RMR Group (RMR) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
- RMR Group Inc earnings beat by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Colliers International (CIGI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Trade War Redux
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Seven Hills Realty Trust cuts quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share
- RMR Group: Diversified Real Estate Manager And Low Leverage (NASDAQ:RMR)
- Seven Hills Realty Trust Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, July 29th
- Rome Resources raises £8.2m in 2024, advances DRC drilling program
- 17 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy Out Of 72 June Graham Value All-Stars
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $28 Million Bridge Loan to Refinance an Industrial Property in San Antonio, Texas
- RMR Group appoints Mary Smendzuik as head of capital formation
- Buy 7 Ideal “Safer” May Dividends, Out Of 40 Reader Tags
- Buy Any Of 18 Ideal 'Safer' May Dividend Dogs Out Of 70 Graham Value All-Stars (GVAS)
- Service Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4th
- Seven Hills Realty Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4th
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- RMR Group: Stable Revenue Base Is Intact (NASDAQ:RMR)
日范围
16.89 17.44
年范围
13.48 26.06
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.28
- 开盘价
- 17.30
- 卖价
- 16.95
- 买价
- 17.25
- 最低价
- 16.89
- 最高价
- 17.44
- 交易量
- 166
- 日变化
- -1.91%
- 月变化
- 1.19%
- 6个月变化
- 1.50%
- 年变化
- -33.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值