RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A
16.57 USD 0.44 (2.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RMR ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.57 e ad un massimo di 16.96.
Segui le dinamiche di The RMR Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.57 16.96
Intervallo Annuale
13.48 26.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.01
- Apertura
- 16.93
- Bid
- 16.57
- Ask
- 16.87
- Minimo
- 16.57
- Massimo
- 16.96
- Volume
- 241
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.82%
21 settembre, domenica