RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A

16.57 USD 0.44 (2.59%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RMR ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.57 e ad un massimo di 16.96.

Segui le dinamiche di The RMR Group Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.57 16.96
Intervallo Annuale
13.48 26.06
Chiusura Precedente
17.01
Apertura
16.93
Bid
16.57
Ask
16.87
Minimo
16.57
Massimo
16.96
Volume
241
Variazione giornaliera
-2.59%
Variazione Mensile
-1.07%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.78%
Variazione Annuale
-34.82%
