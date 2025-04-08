クォートセクション
通貨 / RMR
RMR: The RMR Group Inc - Class A

17.01 USD 0.08 (0.47%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RMRの今日の為替レートは、0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.82の安値と17.10の高値で取引されました。

The RMR Group Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.82 17.10
1年のレンジ
13.48 26.06
以前の終値
16.93
始値
16.93
買値
17.01
買値
17.31
安値
16.82
高値
17.10
出来高
284
1日の変化
0.47%
1ヶ月の変化
1.55%
6ヶ月の変化
1.86%
1年の変化
-33.08%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K