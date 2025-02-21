Moedas / RMAX
RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A
10.24 USD 0.32 (3.23%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RMAX para hoje mudou para 3.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.01 e o mais alto foi 10.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RMAX Notícias
Faixa diária
10.01 10.30
Faixa anual
6.91 14.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.92
- Open
- 10.01
- Bid
- 10.24
- Ask
- 10.54
- Low
- 10.01
- High
- 10.30
- Volume
- 185
- Mudança diária
- 3.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.49%
- Mudança anual
- -17.75%
