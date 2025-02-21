Valute / RMAX
RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A
9.76 USD 0.48 (4.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RMAX ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.76 e ad un massimo di 10.16.
Segui le dinamiche di RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.76 10.16
Intervallo Annuale
6.91 14.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.24
- Apertura
- 10.11
- Bid
- 9.76
- Ask
- 10.06
- Minimo
- 9.76
- Massimo
- 10.16
- Volume
- 370
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -21.61%
21 settembre, domenica