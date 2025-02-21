QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RMAX
Tornare a Azioni

RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A

9.76 USD 0.48 (4.69%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RMAX ha avuto una variazione del -4.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.76 e ad un massimo di 10.16.

Segui le dinamiche di RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RMAX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.76 10.16
Intervallo Annuale
6.91 14.31
Chiusura Precedente
10.24
Apertura
10.11
Bid
9.76
Ask
10.06
Minimo
9.76
Massimo
10.16
Volume
370
Variazione giornaliera
-4.69%
Variazione Mensile
5.63%
Variazione Semestrale
16.75%
Variazione Annuale
-21.61%
21 settembre, domenica