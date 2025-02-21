Currencies / RMAX
RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A
9.80 USD 0.13 (1.31%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RMAX exchange rate has changed by -1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.64 and at a high of 9.97.
Follow RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RMAX News
- Should Value Investors Buy REMAX (RMAX) Stock?
- RE/MAX Holdings names Vic Lombardo as president of mortgage services
- RE/MAX expands to Malaysia with new regional franchise agreement
- REMAX (RMAX) Q2 EPS Beats by 8%
- RE/MAX Q2 2025 slides: Margins improve despite revenue drop
- RE/MAX (RMAX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- RE/MAX (RMAX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Re Max Holding earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Colliers International (CIGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- FirstService (FSV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RE/MAX (RMAX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Home insurance costs so much now that people can’t pay their mortgages. Another looming threat could make things even worse.
- REMAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR MAY 2025
- REMAX Leads 2025 ’Top Latino Agents’ Report with More Honorees Than Any Other Brand
- REMAX ® Agents and Teams Dominate Again, Rank Among the Nation’s Most Productive in 2025
- RE/MAX Holdings: A Traditional Player That's Still Worth It (NYSE:RMAX)
- REMAX Expands Global Footprint with New Master Franchise in CÃ´te d’Ivoire and Office Launch in Bahrain
- REMAX NATIONAL HOUSING REPORT FOR APRIL 2025
- LiveRamp and REMAX Media Network Unlock the Full Homebuying Journey for Advertisers Through New Clean Room Integration
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RMAX)
Daily Range
9.64 9.97
Year Range
6.91 14.31
- Previous Close
- 9.93
- Open
- 9.97
- Bid
- 9.80
- Ask
- 10.10
- Low
- 9.64
- High
- 9.97
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- -1.31%
- Month Change
- 6.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.22%
- Year Change
- -21.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%