Divisas / RMAX
RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A
9.92 USD 0.12 (1.22%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RMAX de hoy ha cambiado un 1.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.32.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
9.76 10.32
Rango anual
6.91 14.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.80
- Open
- 9.76
- Bid
- 9.92
- Ask
- 10.22
- Low
- 9.76
- High
- 10.32
- Volumen
- 476
- Cambio diario
- 1.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.66%
- Cambio anual
- -20.32%
