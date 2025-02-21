通貨 / RMAX
RMAX: RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class A
10.24 USD 0.32 (3.23%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RMAXの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.01の安値と10.30の高値で取引されました。
RE/MAX Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
10.01 10.30
1年のレンジ
6.91 14.31
- 以前の終値
- 9.92
- 始値
- 10.01
- 買値
- 10.24
- 買値
- 10.54
- 安値
- 10.01
- 高値
- 10.30
- 出来高
- 298
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.49%
- 1年の変化
- -17.75%
