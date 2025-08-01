Moedas / RF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
RF: Regions Financial Corporation
27.02 USD 0.08 (0.30%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RF para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.77 e o mais alto foi 27.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Regions Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RF Notícias
- Regions Bank reduz taxa de juros preferencial para 7,25 por cento
- Regions Bank cuts prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- Top 5 bancos regionais preparados para crescimento, segundo análise da WarrenAI
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Choice
- Regions Stock: Adding The High-Yielding Preferred Stock To My Portfolio (NYSE:RF)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Regions Financial (RF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Presents at Barclays 23rd
- Barclays reiterates Underweight rating on Regions Financial stock
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Regions Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Citizens Financial Stock Reaches 52-Week High: Is It Worth Betting On?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Regions Financial (RF) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Faixa diária
26.77 27.02
Faixa anual
17.74 27.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.94
- Open
- 26.94
- Bid
- 27.02
- Ask
- 27.32
- Low
- 26.77
- High
- 27.02
- Volume
- 769
- Mudança diária
- 0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.03%
- Mudança anual
- 16.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh