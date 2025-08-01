CotaçõesSeções
RF: Regions Financial Corporation

27.02 USD 0.08 (0.30%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do RF para hoje mudou para 0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.77 e o mais alto foi 27.02.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Regions Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

RF Notícias

Faixa diária
26.77 27.02
Faixa anual
17.74 27.97
Fechamento anterior
26.94
Open
26.94
Bid
27.02
Ask
27.32
Low
26.77
High
27.02
Volume
769
Mudança diária
0.30%
Mudança mensal
0.60%
Mudança de 6 meses
25.03%
Mudança anual
16.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh