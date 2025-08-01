クォートセクション
通貨 / RF
RF: Regions Financial Corporation

27.43 USD 0.49 (1.82%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RFの今日の為替レートは、1.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.77の安値と27.45の高値で取引されました。

Regions Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.77 27.45
1年のレンジ
17.74 27.97
以前の終値
26.94
始値
26.94
買値
27.43
買値
27.73
安値
26.77
高値
27.45
出来高
16.967 K
1日の変化
1.82%
1ヶ月の変化
2.12%
6ヶ月の変化
26.93%
1年の変化
18.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K