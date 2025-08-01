通貨 / RF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RF: Regions Financial Corporation
27.43 USD 0.49 (1.82%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RFの今日の為替レートは、1.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.77の安値と27.45の高値で取引されました。
Regions Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RF News
- リージョンズ銀行、プライムレンディングレートを7.25パーセントに引き下げ
- Regions Bank cuts prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- WarrenAIの分析によると成長が期待される地域銀行トップ5
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Choice
- Regions Stock: Adding The High-Yielding Preferred Stock To My Portfolio (NYSE:RF)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Regions Financial (RF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Presents at Barclays 23rd
- Barclays reiterates Underweight rating on Regions Financial stock
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Regions Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Citizens Financial Stock Reaches 52-Week High: Is It Worth Betting On?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Regions Financial (RF) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
1日のレンジ
26.77 27.45
1年のレンジ
17.74 27.97
- 以前の終値
- 26.94
- 始値
- 26.94
- 買値
- 27.43
- 買値
- 27.73
- 安値
- 26.77
- 高値
- 27.45
- 出来高
- 16.967 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.93%
- 1年の変化
- 18.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K