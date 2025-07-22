Currencies / RF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RF: Regions Financial Corporation
26.38 USD 0.52 (1.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RF exchange rate has changed by -1.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.25 and at a high of 26.95.
Follow Regions Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RF News
- Regions Stock: Adding The High-Yielding Preferred Stock To My Portfolio (NYSE:RF)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Regions Financial (RF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Presents at Barclays 23rd
- Barclays reiterates Underweight rating on Regions Financial stock
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Regions Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Citizens Financial Stock Reaches 52-Week High: Is It Worth Betting On?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Regions Financial (RF) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Buy 9 Barron’s Better Bets (Than T-Bills) From 16 ‘Safer’ July DiviDogs
- Regions Financial (RF) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Here's Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Southern Co. stock price target raised to $102 by BMO Capital
Daily Range
26.25 26.95
Year Range
17.74 27.97
- Previous Close
- 26.90
- Open
- 26.95
- Bid
- 26.38
- Ask
- 26.68
- Low
- 26.25
- High
- 26.95
- Volume
- 5.786 K
- Daily Change
- -1.93%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.07%
- Year Change
- 14.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%