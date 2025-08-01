Valute / RF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RF: Regions Financial Corporation
27.16 USD 0.27 (0.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RF ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.10 e ad un massimo di 27.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Regions Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RF News
- Regions Bank riduce il tasso di interesse primario al 7,25 percento
- Regions Bank cuts prime lending rate to 7.25 percent
- Le 5 migliori banche regionali pronte alla crescita, secondo l’analisi di WarrenAI
- Top 5 Regional Banks Poised for Growth, According to WarrenAI Analysis
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Choice
- Regions Stock: Adding The High-Yielding Preferred Stock To My Portfolio (NYSE:RF)
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- Regions Financial (RF) Could Be a Great Choice
- Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Presents at Barclays 23rd
- Barclays reiterates Underweight rating on Regions Financial stock
- Regions Financial Surges 24% in 3 Months: Is There More Room to Run?
- Regions Financial (RF) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Regions Financial stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Citizens Financial Stock Reaches 52-Week High: Is It Worth Betting On?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 100 Sustainable Dividend Dogs: 47 “Safer”, 3 Ideal August Buys, And 7 To Watch
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Wall Street Lunch: Wedbush Adds CRWD, RBLX, GEV, NBIS To IVES AI 30 List
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Regions Financial (RF) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Why Regions Financial (RF) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.10 27.45
Intervallo Annuale
17.74 27.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.43
- Apertura
- 27.39
- Bid
- 27.16
- Ask
- 27.46
- Minimo
- 27.10
- Massimo
- 27.45
- Volume
- 15.592 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.37%
20 settembre, sabato