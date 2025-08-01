QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RF
Tornare a Azioni

RF: Regions Financial Corporation

27.16 USD 0.27 (0.98%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RF ha avuto una variazione del -0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.10 e ad un massimo di 27.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Regions Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.10 27.45
Intervallo Annuale
17.74 27.97
Chiusura Precedente
27.43
Apertura
27.39
Bid
27.16
Ask
27.46
Minimo
27.10
Massimo
27.45
Volume
15.592 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.98%
Variazione Mensile
1.12%
Variazione Semestrale
25.68%
Variazione Annuale
17.37%
20 settembre, sabato