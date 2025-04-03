Moedas / RDI
RDI: Reading International Inc - Class A Non-voting Common Stock
1.54 USD 0.01 (0.65%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RDI para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.53 e o mais alto foi 1.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Reading International Inc - Class A Non-voting Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
RDI Notícias
Faixa diária
1.53 1.57
Faixa anual
1.17 1.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.54
- Bid
- 1.54
- Ask
- 1.84
- Low
- 1.53
- High
- 1.57
- Volume
- 14
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.36%
- Mudança anual
- -5.52%
