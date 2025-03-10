Moedas / PWV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PWV: Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
65.05 USD 0.13 (0.20%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PWV para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 64.72 e o mais alto foi 65.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Large Cap Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PWV Notícias
- Should Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- PWV: Not Excited About This One (NYSEARCA:PWV)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Is Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- PWV: A Defensive Play Trading At Low Valuation (NYSEARCA:PWV)
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- ABEQ: Focused On High-Quality Companies With Margin Of Safety (NYSEARCA:ABEQ)
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- Rebalancing Act: Rethinking Growth Vs. Value
- SPYV ETF: Increased Risk, Consider Other Options (NYSEARCA:SPYV)
Faixa diária
64.72 65.09
Faixa anual
50.84 65.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 64.92
- Open
- 64.72
- Bid
- 65.05
- Ask
- 65.35
- Low
- 64.72
- High
- 65.09
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 9.83%
- Mudança anual
- 12.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh