QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PWV
Tornare a Azioni

PWV: Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

64.94 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PWV ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.77 e ad un massimo di 65.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Large Cap Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PWV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.77 65.09
Intervallo Annuale
50.84 65.14
Chiusura Precedente
65.05
Apertura
64.95
Bid
64.94
Ask
65.24
Minimo
64.77
Massimo
65.09
Volume
60
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
1.47%
Variazione Semestrale
9.64%
Variazione Annuale
11.93%
21 settembre, domenica