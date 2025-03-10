Valute / PWV
PWV: Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
64.94 USD 0.11 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PWV ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.77 e ad un massimo di 65.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Large Cap Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PWV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.77 65.09
Intervallo Annuale
50.84 65.14
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.05
- Apertura
- 64.95
- Bid
- 64.94
- Ask
- 65.24
- Minimo
- 64.77
- Massimo
- 65.09
- Volume
- 60
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.93%
21 settembre, domenica