PST: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

22.26 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PST para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.25 e o mais alto foi 22.26.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
22.25 22.26
Faixa anual
18.80 25.04
Fechamento anterior
22.21
Open
22.25
Bid
22.26
Ask
22.56
Low
22.25
High
22.26
Volume
6
Mudança diária
0.23%
Mudança mensal
-1.72%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.00%
Mudança anual
3.68%
