PST: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury
22.26 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PST para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.25 e o mais alto foi 22.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
22.25 22.26
Faixa anual
18.80 25.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.21
- Open
- 22.25
- Bid
- 22.26
- Ask
- 22.56
- Low
- 22.25
- High
- 22.26
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.00%
- Mudança anual
- 3.68%
21 setembro, domingo