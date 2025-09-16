Currencies / PST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PST: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury
22.26 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PST exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.25 and at a high of 22.26.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PST News
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Rates Spark: The Long-End Bias Is Still Up
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- No, Wait, They Cut Rates?
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- New Highs, Low Drama
Daily Range
22.25 22.26
Year Range
18.80 25.04
- Previous Close
- 22.21
- Open
- 22.25
- Bid
- 22.26
- Ask
- 22.56
- Low
- 22.25
- High
- 22.26
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -1.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.00%
- Year Change
- 3.68%
21 September, Sunday