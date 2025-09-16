QuotesSections
PST: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

22.26 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PST exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.25 and at a high of 22.26.

Follow ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.25 22.26
Year Range
18.80 25.04
Previous Close
22.21
Open
22.25
Bid
22.26
Ask
22.56
Low
22.25
High
22.26
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
-1.72%
6 Months Change
6.00%
Year Change
3.68%
