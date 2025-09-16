QuotazioniSezioni
PST: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury

22.26 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PST ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.25 e ad un massimo di 22.26.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.25 22.26
Intervallo Annuale
18.80 25.04
Chiusura Precedente
22.21
Apertura
22.25
Bid
22.26
Ask
22.56
Minimo
22.25
Massimo
22.26
Volume
6
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
-1.72%
Variazione Semestrale
6.00%
Variazione Annuale
3.68%
