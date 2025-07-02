Moedas / PPH
PPH: VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
89.02 USD 0.41 (0.46%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PPH para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.64 e o mais alto foi 89.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PPH Notícias
Faixa diária
88.64 89.07
Faixa anual
77.67 95.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 88.61
- Open
- 88.65
- Bid
- 89.02
- Ask
- 89.32
- Low
- 88.64
- High
- 89.07
- Volume
- 181
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.37%
- Mudança anual
- -6.15%