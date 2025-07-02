CotaçõesSeções
PPH: VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

89.02 USD 0.41 (0.46%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PPH para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 88.64 e o mais alto foi 89.07.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
88.64 89.07
Faixa anual
77.67 95.27
Fechamento anterior
88.61
Open
88.65
Bid
89.02
Ask
89.32
Low
88.64
High
89.07
Volume
181
Mudança diária
0.46%
Mudança mensal
0.59%
Mudança de 6 meses
-1.37%
Mudança anual
-6.15%
