今日PPH汇率已更改0.46%。当日，交易品种以低点88.64和高点89.07进行交易。
关注VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
88.64 89.07
年范围
77.67 95.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 88.61
- 开盘价
- 88.65
- 卖价
- 89.02
- 买价
- 89.32
- 最低价
- 88.64
- 最高价
- 89.07
- 交易量
- 181
- 日变化
- 0.46%
- 月变化
- 0.59%
- 6个月变化
- -1.37%
- 年变化
- -6.15%