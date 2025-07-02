Valute / PPH
PPH: VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
88.78 USD 0.17 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPH ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.64 e ad un massimo di 89.07.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.64 89.07
Intervallo Annuale
77.67 95.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.61
- Apertura
- 88.65
- Bid
- 88.78
- Ask
- 89.08
- Minimo
- 88.64
- Massimo
- 89.07
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.40%