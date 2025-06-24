Moedas / POR
POR: Portland General Electric Co
42.39 USD 0.09 (0.21%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do POR para hoje mudou para 0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.10 e o mais alto foi 42.51.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Portland General Electric Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
42.10 42.51
Faixa anual
39.54 49.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.30
- Open
- 42.26
- Bid
- 42.39
- Ask
- 42.69
- Low
- 42.10
- High
- 42.51
- Volume
- 271
- Mudança diária
- 0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.57%
- Mudança anual
- -11.41%
