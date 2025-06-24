Divisas / POR
POR: Portland General Electric Co
42.30 USD 0.50 (1.20%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de POR de hoy ha cambiado un 1.20%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 42.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 42.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Portland General Electric Co. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
42.03 42.54
Rango anual
39.54 49.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 41.80
- Open
- 42.03
- Bid
- 42.30
- Ask
- 42.60
- Low
- 42.03
- High
- 42.54
- Volumen
- 1.125 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.20%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.77%
- Cambio anual
- -11.60%
