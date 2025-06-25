QuotazioniSezioni
POR: Portland General Electric Co

42.79 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POR ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.59 e ad un massimo di 42.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Portland General Electric Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.59 42.92
Intervallo Annuale
39.54 49.85
Chiusura Precedente
42.60
Apertura
42.80
Bid
42.79
Ask
43.09
Minimo
42.59
Massimo
42.92
Volume
1.532 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
0.35%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.67%
Variazione Annuale
-10.57%
