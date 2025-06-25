Valute / POR
POR: Portland General Electric Co
42.79 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POR ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.59 e ad un massimo di 42.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Portland General Electric Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.59 42.92
Intervallo Annuale
39.54 49.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.60
- Apertura
- 42.80
- Bid
- 42.79
- Ask
- 43.09
- Minimo
- 42.59
- Massimo
- 42.92
- Volume
- 1.532 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.57%
20 settembre, sabato